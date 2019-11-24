Play

Predators' Filip Forsberg: Strikes quickly in win

Forsberg scored a goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Forsberg's tenth tally of the year came just 20 seconds into the game, and the Predators never looked back. The goal snapped a three-game pointless run for the Swedish winger, who now has 16 points in as many appearances this season.

