Predators' Filip Forsberg: Strikes quickly in win
Forsberg scored a goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues.
Forsberg's tenth tally of the year came just 20 seconds into the game, and the Predators never looked back. The goal snapped a three-game pointless run for the Swedish winger, who now has 16 points in as many appearances this season.
