Predators' Filip Forsberg: Struggling through mini-slump

Forsberg failed to register a point for the third consecutive game Thursday against the Canucks.

Fantasy owners were no doubt left disappointed after Thursday's 6-3 loss in which Forsberg saw a whopping 20:43 in ice time, including 7:03 on the power play. Now with 15 points in 15 games this season, he is still maintaining his point-per-game pace, so there is no reason to bench him. He'll bounce back.