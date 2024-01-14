Forsberg notched an assist, two shots on goal, three hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Forsberg helped out on an Alexandre Carrier goal late in the third period, which was the game-winner. The 29-year-old Forsberg is up to four goals and three assists through six outings in January as he continues his strong bounce-back campaign. On the year, the winger is up to 48 points, 166 shots on net, 69 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 43 contests.