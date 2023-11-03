Forsberg notched a power-play assist, five shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Forsberg assisted on a Roman Josi goal in the second period. Over his last three games, Forsberg has four helpers, but he's gone five contests without a goal. The 29-year-old winger has been more of a playmaker early in the season, with one goal, eight assists, 41 shots on net, 14 hits and a minus-5 rating over 10 outings. His shot volume is fine, so the goals should eventually follow.