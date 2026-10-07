Forsberg registered two assists and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Forsberg helped out on both of Nils Hoglander's tallies in the contest. The two wingers are playing on a line with Matthew Wood at center to begin the campaign. Forsberg has come up empty on five shots so far, but he has three assists and four hits over three contests. The 32-year-old winger has typically averaged more than three shots per game in his career, so expect his volume -- and success -- to increase as the season progresses.