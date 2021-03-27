Forsberg (upper body) has been ruled out for Saturday's game versus the Blackhawks.
Luke Kunin (lower body) was activated off injured reserve to take Forsberg's place in the lineup. It's unclear how serious this injury is or if Forsberg will have a chance to play in Sunday's rematch.
