Predators' Filip Forsberg: Surprises with SHG in win

Forsberg netted a shorthanded goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Blues.

Forsberg got the best of Jake Allen on a breakaway midway through the second period, solving St. Louis' known-to-be-shaky netminder for his first shorthanded goal of the campaign. The 24-year-old Swedish winger is authoring another great season and ranks fourth in goals (14) while being tied for the Predators team lead in points at the quarter mark.

