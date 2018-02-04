Play

Predators' Filip Forsberg: Suspended three games

Forsberg has been suspended three games for his hit on the Rangers' Jimmy Vesey, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

After missing 11 games with a hand injury, Forsberg has posted a goal and four points in his two games since. He will miss the first three games of Nashville's upcoming four-game road trip on the east coast. The 23-year-old forward will be eligible to return on Saturday in Montreal.

