Predators' Filip Forsberg: Takes twirl with teammates
Forsberg (hand) was on the ice while most of the team was in a meeting Tuesday, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.
This development suggests that Forsberg won't play Tuesday against the Flyers -- he skated with defenseman Yannick Weber (undisclosed) and Colton Sissons (lower body) in the latest session, but all three players remain on injured reserve a few hours before puck drop. Given Forsberg's status an elite point-packing winger, the announcement of his eventual return figures to be loud, and we may even get further insight into the matter if a local reporter can ultimately determine whether he'll travel to Detroit for the start of a five-game road trip that begins in Detroit on Friday.
More News
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Tracking for January return•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Facing month-long absence•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Placed on IR•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Surprises with shorty in win•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Lights lamp in win•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Notches three points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...