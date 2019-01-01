Predators' Filip Forsberg: Takes twirl with teammates

Forsberg (hand) was on the ice while most of the team was in a meeting Tuesday, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.

This development suggests that Forsberg won't play Tuesday against the Flyers -- he skated with defenseman Yannick Weber (undisclosed) and Colton Sissons (lower body) in the latest session, but all three players remain on injured reserve a few hours before puck drop. Given Forsberg's status an elite point-packing winger, the announcement of his eventual return figures to be loud, and we may even get further insight into the matter if a local reporter can ultimately determine whether he'll travel to Detroit for the start of a five-game road trip that begins in Detroit on Friday.