Predators' Filip Forsberg: Tallies first goal of series

Forsberg scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Monday's 3-2 win over the Stars in Game 3.

He was held off the scoresheet in the first two games in Nashville, but found his scoring touch in Dallas. Forsberg's had nine shots and five hits in three games. He's coming off of a 50-point season, his fifth consecutive year of hitting that mark. If he can produce like a first-line winger going forward, the Predators could make a deep run.