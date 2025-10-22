Forsberg scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

Forsberg ended a three-game slump with his second-period goal. The 31-year-old has two tallies, four points, 22 shots on net, 20 hits and a minus-2 rating over seven appearances this season. He's arguably the Predators' best player and should still generate plenty of offense, but with the team off to a 2-3-2 start, it looks like another season of team-wide struggles could be on the horizon.