Predators' Filip Forsberg: Tallies on power play

Forsberg scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Canucks.

Forsberg extended his point streak to five games, and he's recorded goals in his last four appearances. Tuesday's tally gives the Swedish winger nine goals and 14 points through 12 games. It was his fourth power-play point of the year as well.

