Predators' Filip Forsberg: Tallies two assists
Forsberg picked up two helpers in a 4-2 win over the Ducks on Thursday.
This gives Forsberg 30 assists in 53 games to go with 18 goals. In every full season in the league the man once traded for Martin Erat has had at least 26 goals and 58 points. He looks primed to hit the 20-goal and 50-point mark once again, even though he missed time this season for the first time in four years.
More News
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Pair of helpers in win over Oilers•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Chips in two helpers against Sens•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Pots OT winner Tuesday•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Suspension over, back Saturday•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Suspended three games•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Will have hearing about Saturday's hit•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...