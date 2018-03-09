Predators' Filip Forsberg: Tallies two assists

Forsberg picked up two helpers in a 4-2 win over the Ducks on Thursday.

This gives Forsberg 30 assists in 53 games to go with 18 goals. In every full season in the league the man once traded for Martin Erat has had at least 26 goals and 58 points. He looks primed to hit the 20-goal and 50-point mark once again, even though he missed time this season for the first time in four years.