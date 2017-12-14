Predators' Filip Forsberg: Tallies two points in blowout

Forsberg scored a power-play goal and had an assist in a 7-1 win Wednesday over the Canucks.

Forsberg has been a proven NHL scorer for a few seasons now, but he's taken it to a whole new level this year. The Swede who was once traded for Martin Erat has 15 goals and 31 points through 30 games, both of which have him on pace for new career highs.

