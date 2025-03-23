Forsberg had two goals and an assist in a 5-2 win over Toronto on Saturday. He pounded out 10 shots in the game.

Forsberg put Nashville up 3-2 in the second period when he followed his own shot and hammered in a rebound in the crease off a 3-on-1 rush. It was his 107th career go-ahead goal, which ranks first in Preds franchise history. David Legwand sits second with 80. Forsberg is riding a three-game, five-point scoring streak (two goals, three assists) with 13 shots. The Preds have struggled this year, but Forsberg has been solid. He leads the team in goals (27), assists (37) and points (64) in 69 games.