Predators' Filip Forsberg: Three-game point streak

Forsberg scored a goal for the third consecutive game in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks, giving him four points in three contests to start the season.

Forsberg took a bit of a step backward last season with a 50-point campaign, following the career-best 64 he put up the season before. However, he's off to a blazing start this season and looks to be back to his usual, consistent self. He should be a fixture in your fantasy lineups on a nightly basis.