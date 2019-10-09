Predators' Filip Forsberg: Three-game point streak
Forsberg scored a goal for the third consecutive game in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks, giving him four points in three contests to start the season.
Forsberg took a bit of a step backward last season with a 50-point campaign, following the career-best 64 he put up the season before. However, he's off to a blazing start this season and looks to be back to his usual, consistent self. He should be a fixture in your fantasy lineups on a nightly basis.
