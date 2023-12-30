Forsberg scored two goals on a game-high seven shots and added an assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

The 29-year-old has churned out four multi-point performances in the last eight games, although he has only one helper in the other four contests combined. Forsberg remains on pace to reach 40 goals and 80 points for the second time in his career, and his 18 goals and 41 points through 36 games leaves him just one tally short of matching his production over 50 games from 2022-23.