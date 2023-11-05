Forsberg scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

The 29-year-old winger had a hand in each of Nashville's first three goals of the afternoon, getting his team on the board himself in the first period before helping to set up Ryan O'Reilly twice early in the second. Forsberg is coming off an injury-marred 2022-23 campaign, but he's healthy to begin the current season and is trying to make up for lost time, piling up two goals and 12 points through 11 games with exactly half of his production (one goal, five helpers) coming on the power play.