Forsberg recorded a goal, two assists, seven shots on goal, a hit, a blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.

Forsberg has scored goals in three straight contests and has posted seven points during that prolific stretch. The 31-year-old seems to have left his slump in the rear view, as he was coming off an 11-game stretch between Dec. 23 and Jan. 13 in which he mustered only four points while posting a minus-9 rating. As long as Forsberg remains in the first line, he should be trusted in fantasy as a reliable scoring weapon. He has 39 points (19 goals, 20 assists) in 49 games this season.