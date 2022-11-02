Forsberg scored a goal on two shots, added two power-play assists and doled out four hits in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Oilers.

Forsberg was involved in the Predators' last three goals of the high-scoring loss. This was his second three-point effort in the last three games. That burst of offense has the winger up in familiar territory with three goals and seven assists through 10 contests. He's added 33 shots on net, 18 hits and a minus-6 rating as the Predators continue to struggle early in the season.