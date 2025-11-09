Forsberg scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and doled out four hits in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Stars.

Forsberg is off to a strong start in November, logging three goals and two assists over five games this month. The 31-year-old winger gave the Predators their first lead of the contest, a 3-2 advantage at 5:10 of the second period. For the season, he has been a decent performer with seven goals, 13 points, 52 shots on net, 39 hits and an even plus-minus rating across 17 appearances, though he is more than capable of upping his offense into the point-per-game neighborhood.