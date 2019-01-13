Predators' Filip Forsberg: Tickles twine twice Sunday
Forsberg notched a pair of goals -- one of them shorthanded -- in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.
Forsberg now has four points in four games since returning from a month-long, 17-game absence due to a hand injury earlier this month. The 24-year-old Swede missed a similar amount of time last season, playing in just 67 games, but he was still able to crack the 60-point plateau (26 goals, 38 assists), so don't be surprised if he pulls off a similar feat this season. Bottom line, Forsberg should be in your fantasy lineups as long as he's healthy.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...