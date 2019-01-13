Predators' Filip Forsberg: Tickles twine twice Sunday

Forsberg notched a pair of goals -- one of them shorthanded -- in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Forsberg now has four points in four games since returning from a month-long, 17-game absence due to a hand injury earlier this month. The 24-year-old Swede missed a similar amount of time last season, playing in just 67 games, but he was still able to crack the 60-point plateau (26 goals, 38 assists), so don't be surprised if he pulls off a similar feat this season. Bottom line, Forsberg should be in your fantasy lineups as long as he's healthy.