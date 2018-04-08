Predators' Filip Forsberg: Ties career-high 64 points

Forsberg scored three goals during Saturday's 4-2 win over Columbus.

The Swede capped off the season with nine goals, 13 assists and seven multi-point showings through 19 games dating back to March 1. The surge enabled Forsberg to tie his previous career-high 64 points through just 67 contests, and his current form is encouraging for his fantasy outlook heading into the playoffs. Expect the 23-year-old winger to be a coveted asset in postseason settings.