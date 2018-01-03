Predators' Filip Forsberg: Timetable remains unknown
Forsberg (upper body) is still being evaluated, according to Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.
An official update is expected Wednesday. Even though he isn't eligible to return until Saturday at the earliest, owners will want to keep close tabs on his recovery during the week. Prior to the injury, Forsberg was on pace to surpass his point total from last season (58) with 15 goals and 19 assists.
