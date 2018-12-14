Predators' Filip Forsberg: Tracking for January return
Forsberg (hand) remains on track to return in early January, TSN reports.
Forsberg, who went down with the injury Dec. 1, was originally given a four-to-six week timeline for recovery, so an early January would fit that time frame. He has 22 points in 26 games this season, and despite his absence still leads the team in goals scored with 14.
More News
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Facing month-long absence•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Placed on IR•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Surprises with shorty in win•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Lights lamp in win•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Notches three points•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Rare slump hits four games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...