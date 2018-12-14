Predators' Filip Forsberg: Tracking for January return

Forsberg (hand) remains on track to return in early January, TSN reports.

Forsberg, who went down with the injury Dec. 1, was originally given a four-to-six week timeline for recovery, so an early January would fit that time frame. He has 22 points in 26 games this season, and despite his absence still leads the team in goals scored with 14.

