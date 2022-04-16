Forsberg picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 win over Chicago.

The 27-year-old continued to be red hot down the stretch. Over the last 19 games, Forsberg has piled up 11 goals and 28 points as he adds to his career-best totals on the season. With seven more games left on Nashville's schedule, Forsberg needs six more points to reach 80 for the first time.