Predators' Filip Forsberg: Two helpers in Saturday's win

Forsberg notched two assists with four shots, two hits, a blocked shot and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

That's back-to-back two-point performances for Forsberg since returning from an 11-game absence due to a broken hand. Despite the injury, the 23-year-old is having the best season of his career, racking up 16 goals and 38 points in 39 games as part of a potent top line for the Preds.