Forsberg notched two assists in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Rangers.
He had a hand in tallies by Jonathan Marchessault in the first period and Adam Wilsby in the third. Forsberg hasn't found the back of the net in 10 straight games, but he's been busy as a facilitator of late with five assists in the last four contests. On the season, the 30-year-old winger has nine goals and 22 points in 32 games.
More News
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Nets goal in loss•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Collects two assists in win•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Buries two goals in win•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Fills empty cage•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Power-play goal in loss•