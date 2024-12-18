Forsberg notched two assists in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Rangers.

He had a hand in tallies by Jonathan Marchessault in the first period and Adam Wilsby in the third. Forsberg hasn't found the back of the net in 10 straight games, but he's been busy as a facilitator of late with five assists in the last four contests. On the season, the 30-year-old winger has nine goals and 22 points in 32 games.