Forsberg provided a pair of assists, two shots on goal and four hits in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Canucks in Game 5.

Forsberg helped out on third-period tallies by Roman Josi and Alexandre Carrier to keep the Predators' season alive for another game. Through five playoff outings, Forsberg has been solid with two goals, four assists, 14 shots on net and 17 hits. The 29-year-old winger will continue to play a leading role on offense, which will also see him earn significant power-play minutes.