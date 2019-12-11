Play

Predators' Filip Forsberg: Two helpers in win

Forsberg picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

He got the secondary assist on Ryan Johansen's game-winner midway through the third period, then set up Calle Jarnkrok for an empty-net tally to ice the game. Forsberg now has 11 goals and 21 points through 23 games on the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories