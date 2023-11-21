Forsberg scored a pair of goals in Monday's 4-3 win over the Avalanche.

Forsberg got Nashville on the board in the final minute of the opening period, firing a wrist shot past Alexandar Georgiev, before scoring a second goal in the waning seconds of the third frame to tie the game 3-3. It's Forsberg's third two-goal effort in his last five contests -- he's tallied seven goals and nine points over that span. Overall, the 29-year-old winger is up to nine goals and 12 assists through his first 17 games this season.