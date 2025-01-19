Forsberg scored two goals on eight shots, added two assists, logged two PIM and went plus-3 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Wild.

Forsberg has scored in five straight contests and has earned six goals and six assists during a seven-game point streak. The 30-year-old looks to be well past his earlier struggles. For the season, he's up to 15 goals, 42 points, 158 shots on net, 87 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 45 appearances. Fantasy managers who were patient with Forsberg earlier in the year are being rewarded now.