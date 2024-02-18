Forsberg had a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win over the Blues on Saturday.

With the game sitting at 2-1 in the third period and the Predators on a power play, Forsberg received a pass from Roman Josi, skated in untouched and fired a wrister top shelf on Jordan Binnington. It was his 11th goal of the year and his sixth on the power play. With Nashville up 4-2 he also added a secondary assist to put the Blues away on a Ryan O'Reilly empty-netter. The 29-year old winger added three shots and a plus-1 rating in 15:50 TOI - it was his 17th multi-point game of the year.