Forsberg scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

After going scoreless in his return to the lineup Saturday, Forsberg opened the scoring in this one midway through the second period before helping set up Ryan Johansen just a few minutes later. Forsberg has been productive when he's been on the ice, and on the season he has 12 goals and 31 points through 36 games.