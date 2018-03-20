Predators' Filip Forsberg: Two-point performance Monday
Forsberg scored a goal and an assist while adding three shots, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-0 win over the Sabres.
It's the 23-year-old's second straight two-point performance, and Forsberg now has four goals and 11 points over his last 10 games. Despite missing 14 games to injury and suspension this season, he still has 21 goals and 53 points in 58 games, and if he can stay hot down the stretch he might even be able to match or top his career-high 64 points from 2015-16.
More News
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Scores 20th goal•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Tallies two assists•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Pair of helpers in win over Oilers•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Chips in two helpers against Sens•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Pots OT winner Tuesday•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Suspension over, back Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...