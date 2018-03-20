Predators' Filip Forsberg: Two-point performance Monday

Forsberg scored a goal and an assist while adding three shots, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-0 win over the Sabres.

It's the 23-year-old's second straight two-point performance, and Forsberg now has four goals and 11 points over his last 10 games. Despite missing 14 games to injury and suspension this season, he still has 21 goals and 53 points in 58 games, and if he can stay hot down the stretch he might even be able to match or top his career-high 64 points from 2015-16.