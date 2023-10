Forsberg scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Both points came in the second period, extending Nashville's lead to 4-0 before New York was able to get on the board. The goal was Forsberg's first of the year, but after struggling to stay healthy in 2022-23, the 29-year-old has looked very good out of the gates this season with five points in five games.