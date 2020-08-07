Forsberg scored a goal and an assist during Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Coyotes in Game 4 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.

With Nashville down 2-1 in the second period and facing elimination, Forsberg helped set up Viktor Arvidsson for the tying goal, then took matters into his own hands in the final minute of the third, wiring a one-timer past Darcy Kuemper with 32 seconds left on the clock to sent the game to OT. Unfortunately for the Preds, their luck ran out in the extra period. Forsberg scored at least 20 goals for the sixth straight campaign in 2019-20, and the 25-year-old should remain a key part of the team's offense next season.