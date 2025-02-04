Forsberg scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Senators.

The 30-year-old winger did his best to keep Nashville in the game, opening the scoring early in the second period and then helping to set up a tying tally by Jonathan Marchessault just 47 seconds into the third, but Ottawa took control after that. Forsberg snapped a brief three-game point drought with the performance, but he's been very productive over the last month-plus, racking up 10 goals and 21 points in 14 contests since the beginning of January.