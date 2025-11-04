Forsberg scored an even-strength goal on a team-high nine shots on net and added a power-play assist and a hit in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

The veteran winger opened the scoring early in the first period by getting the puck past Thatcher Demko on his second whack from in close, before feeding Erik Haula for a one-timer late in the second. Forsberg has gotten onto the scoresheet in five of the last six games, and through 14 contests on the season, he's delivered six goals and 11 points while racking up 46 shots on net -- tied for 10th in the NHL -- and 32 hits.