Forsberg produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Both points came in the third period in what was essentially garbage time, as the Predators has already fallen into a 6-1 hole. It was Forsberg's first multi-point performance in over a month, snapping a four-game point drought, and on the season the veteran winger has a disappointing 10 goals and 19 points in 28 contests -- a pace that would see him fall short of 60 points over a full season for the first time since 2016-17.