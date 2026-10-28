Forsberg scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Forsberg sparked Nashville's comeback with a second-period power-play tally before assisting on Ryan O'Reilly's tying goal in the third. The veteran winger has now scored in consecutive games after managing just one goal through his first 10 appearances. His recent improvement is encouraging, and his prominent power-play responsibilities should help him maintain strong fantasy value as his finishing touch returns.