Predators' Filip Forsberg: Two snipes in win
Forsberg scored twice in a 5-2 win over the Islanders on Saturday.
Forsberg now has at least one point in four of the Preds' five points. He has been a consistent, low-60 points kind of guy and we expect the same this time out.
More News
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Powers Preds past Rangers•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Off to good start in preseason•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Adds power-play assist, but Preds fall short•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Notches three points•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Delivers power-play apple in Game 4•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Two points, nine shots not enough in Game 3•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...