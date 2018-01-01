Predators' Filip Forsberg: Unable to practice New Year's Day

Forsberg (undisclosed) missed his team's first practice of 2018 on Monday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Forsberg won't be returning to game action until Saturday at the earliest, but we'll be looking for his eventual return to practice as the first major step in his recovery. Unfortunately, this malady puts a pause on the Swede's career-best start, including his team-high 15 goals that have supplemented 19 helpers through 37 games. The Predators still have him on the shelf, and you should too in the fantasy realm.