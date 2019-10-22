Play

Predators' Filip Forsberg: Unavailable against Ducks

Forsberg (lower body) wasn't present for warmups and won't play in Tuesday's game against the Ducks, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Forsberg will miss his second consecutive contest, and he also missed Monday's practice. Kyle Turris bumped up to a second-line role in his place. Forsberg will aim at Thursday's game against the Wild to make his return.

