Predators' Filip Forsberg: Unavailable against Ducks
Forsberg (lower body) wasn't present for warmups and won't play in Tuesday's game against the Ducks, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Forsberg will miss his second consecutive contest, and he also missed Monday's practice. Kyle Turris bumped up to a second-line role in his place. Forsberg will aim at Thursday's game against the Wild to make his return.
More News
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Out against Panthers•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: No-go for road clash•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Game-time decision Thursday•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Scores fifth goal•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Finds net for fourth straight game•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Three-game point streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.