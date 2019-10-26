Predators' Filip Forsberg: Unlikely to play against Bolts
Forsberg (lower body) isn't expected to play in Saturday's game against the Lightning, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Forsberg didn't participate in Saturday's morning skate, and it's possible he didn't even make the trip to Tampa Bay. The Predators return home immediately following this contest for a tilt Tuesday against the Blackhawks, so Forsberg will aim to get back in the mix then.
