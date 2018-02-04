Predators' Filip Forsberg: Will have hearing about Saturday's hit
Forsberg dished out a high hit on the Rangers' Jimmy Vesey and NHL Player Safety will determine if it's suspension worthy.
The hit was clearly high and he lifted his shoulder to reach Vesey's head, but Forsberg doesn't have a dirty history so he could be left off with just a fine. His next chance to play will be Monday against the Islanders, and a verdict should be available Sunday night at the latest. The 23-year-old winger has 16 goals and 38 points -- 18 on the power play -- in 39 games, while firing 101 shots on goal in that span.
