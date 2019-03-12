Predators' Filip Forsberg: Will play Tuesday

Forsberg (upper body) will be in the lineup against the Ducks on Tuesday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Forsberg returns following just a one-game stint in the press box due to his upper-body issue. The winger will jump right back into his spot on the top line with Ryan Johansen and should be a factor on the power play, where he is averaging 3:18 of ice time and has recorded eight of his 41 points. The Swede will likely miss out on notching a fourth 60-plus point campaign, but could still push for the 50 mark.