Forsberg (upper body) will miss Monday's matchup with Arizona but remains day-to-day, per NHL.com.

Forsberg will miss his first game of the season, having played in all 50 contests for the Predators. With 19 goals on the year, the 28-year-old winger will be hard-pressed to repeat the 40-plus goals he registered in 2022-23 but should still be capable of getting over the 30 mark.