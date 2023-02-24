Forsberg (upper body) won't play Thursday versus the Sharks, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.
Forsberg's absence will reach six games, though he resumed skating this week and may not be out too much longer. His next chance to return is Sunday in Arizona.
