Predators' Filip Pyrochta: Signs entry-level deal

Pyrochta secured a two-year, entry-level contract from Nashville on Monday.

Pyrochta just completed his second season playing in the Czech league with Liberec Bili Tygri HC, in which he recorded three goals, nine assists and 20 PIM. A product of the QMJHL, the 21-year-old went undrafted before returning to his native Czech Republic. Given the bevy of defensemen available for the Predators, Pyrochta will likely spend the bulk of his contract developing with AHL Milwaukee.